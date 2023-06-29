Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Inspects Lifting & Dumping Offal Of Sacrificial Animals

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Mayor Sukkur inspects lifting & dumping offal of sacrificial animals

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on first day of Eid ul Adha visited different areas of the Sukkur to inspect the lifting and dumping of offal of sacrificial animals and work for the cleanliness carried out by Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC).

He was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, Officers of the SMC.

The Mayor was informed that about 90,000 offal were lifted on first day of Eid which were removed from various areas of the Sukkur. The operation was conducted by SMC.

Municiple Officers gave briefing to the Mayor about the lifting and disposal of offal and cleanliness works in the city.

Different municipal departments including Municipal Services, Fire Brigade, Malaria Control and Machinery Pool were taking part in this operation.

The offal was dumped into the trenches that have been dug on different locations in the district whereas collection of offal was performed at collection points.

He said the emergency control room was established in the Mayor office to receive complaints regarding this operation and carry out immediate action.

Mayor Sukkur further said that dumpers, loaders and other vehicles were used in the lifting of offal, which were collected in the Municipal Ground to dispose off these offal into the trenches dug up near Begari canal.

