Mayor Sukkur Inspects Ongoing Development Projects In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mayor Sukkur inspects ongoing development projects in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday visited several ongoing projects in Sukkur and directed the concerned authorities to utilize all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects in the district.

Earlier, chairing a meeting to review the progress of ongoing development projects, at his office, he directed the officers of the concerned to utilize their technical capabilities so that quality of work could be ensured.

During the meeting progress of the other ongoing projects was also reviewed and strategy for their early completion was formulated.

He directed the Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh to personally monitor these projects so that quality and timely completion of these projects could be ensured and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

