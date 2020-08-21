UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Sukkur Inspects Procession Routes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:59 PM

Mayor Sukkur inspects procession routes

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh along with Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan and Chairmen of different Union Councils (UCs) on Friday evening visited routes of the main procession from Shikarpur Road to Karbala Mola to review security arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh along with Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan and Chairmen of different Union Councils (UCs) on Friday evening visited routes of the main procession from Shikarpur Road to Karbala Mola to review security arrangements.

Mayor said elected representatives along with top officials of the district government would personally monitor the procession specially on 6th, 9th and 10th Muharramul Haram in the Sukkur as jammers and walk-through gates had been installed in routes of the main procession.

He said foolproof security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident. The Mayor said people should cooperate with police to maintain law and order situation and sufficient police personnel had been deployed on the procession routes.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Arslan Road Karbala Sukkur Shikarpur From Government Top

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.81 million, d ..

18 seconds ago

Air Pressure Check Finds No Oxygen Leak in 2 ISS R ..

36 seconds ago

Covid-19 demands revisiting planning

38 seconds ago

Port Qasim operations being run without hindrance: ..

39 seconds ago

95655 Kashmiri's martyred since January 1989 till ..

42 seconds ago

Demonstrations against blasphemy, hooliganism in S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.