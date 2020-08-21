Mayor Sukkur inspects procession routes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh along with Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan and Chairmen of different Union Councils (UCs) on Friday evening visited routes of the main procession from Shikarpur Road to Karbala Mola to review security arrangements.

Mayor said elected representatives along with top officials of the district government would personally monitor the procession specially on 6th, 9th and 10th Muharramul Haram in the Sukkur as jammers and walk-through gates had been installed in routes of the main procession.

He said foolproof security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident. The Mayor said people should cooperate with police to maintain law and order situation and sufficient police personnel had been deployed on the procession routes.