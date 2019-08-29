Mayor Sukkur inspects road carpeting works

Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh paid a visit to Barrage Road and Station Road to inspect road-carpeting works being carried out to facilitate citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh paid a visit to Barrage Road and Station Road to inspect road-carpeting works being carried out to facilitate citizens.

He was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan, Chairman UC Abad Abid Gul Mahar and other officers whereas several members of Muharram Peace Committee Sukkur were also present during his visit.

The Mayor Sukkur also went to Imam Bargah Markazi and met with the organisers of processions. He also reviewed the arrangements for Muharram processions. He said, "We are making all out efforts toprovide better municipal facilities to the participants of processions."