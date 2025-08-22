Mayor Sukkur, MNA Meet To Discuss Development Projects, Public Issues
Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh, Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur on Friday held a meeting with Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi, and Deputy Commissioner, Nadir Shahzad Khan, in the presence of Member of National Assembly, Noman Islam Sheikh at Mayor House Sukkur
The meeting focused on discussing ongoing development projects in Sukkur, provision of public facilities, and resolving civic issues. The participants engaged in a detailed exchange of views on how to improve the city's infrastructure and services.
The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner briefed the Mayor and MNA on the progress of various development projects in Sukkur, including infrastructure development, healthcare, and education.
They discussed ways to expedite the completion of these projects and ensure their timely delivery to the public.
The meeting also addressed various public issues, including sanitation, drainage, and water supply. The Mayor and MNA emphasized the need for effective measures to address these issues and improve the overall quality of life for the citizens of Sukkur.
The participants agreed to work together to resolve the city's problems and promote development. They emphasized the importance of collaboration and cooperation among government departments, local authorities, and other stakeholders to achieve these goals.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to continue working together to improve the lives of the people of Sukkur and promote the city's development.
