Mayor Sukkur monitors cleanliness operations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh made a surprise visit to different areas on Tuesday to monitor cleanliness operations.

Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh and other officers of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) were also present on the occasion.

The mayor said that making the city clean was one of their priorities.

He instructed the officials to work with all the energy and available resources to clean the Sukkur city.

Mayor Sukkur inspected cleanliness on the roads and talked to the staff engaged in cleaning work. He told them to serve the city with hard work and dedication.

Arslan said the Sukkur Municipal Corporation had been directed to keep all its machinery in a proper condition and clear the main points, where rainwater drainage was obstructed and cleaned.