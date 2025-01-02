Mayor Sukkur Monitors Cleanliness Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 08:17 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh made a surprise visit to different areas on Friday to monitor cleanliness operations.
Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh and other officers of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) were also present on the occasion.
Barrister Arslan Sheikh said that making the city clean was one of their priorities. He instructed the officials to work with all the energy and available resources to clean the Sukkur city.
Mayor Sukkur inspected cleanliness on the roads and talked to the staff engaged in cleaning work.
