Mayor Sukkur monitors repairs & maintenance work of city roads

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday monitored repair and maintenance work being carried out at different roads in the city.

Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal and other officers were also present.

The Mayor inspected the pace of work and directed the contractors to timely complete the city roads.

He directed the officer Infrastructure to ensure regular visit of the engineer concerned while instructing the project head to complete the task on time.

He directed all officers concerned to monitor each rehabilitation project of the city on a daily basis.