Mayor Sukkur Monitors Repairs & Maintenance Work Of City Roads
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday monitored repair and maintenance work being carried out at different roads�in the city.
Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation�(SMC), Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal and other officers were also present.
The Mayor inspected the�pace�of work and directed the contractors to timely complete the city roads.
He directed the officer Infrastructure to ensure regular�visit�of the engineer concerned while instructing the project head to complete the task on time.
He directed all officers concerned to monitor each rehabilitation project of the city on a daily basis.
