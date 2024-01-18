Mayor Sukkur monitors repairs & maintenance work of city roads

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday monitored repair and maintenance work being carried out at different roads�in the city.

Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation�(SMC), Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal and other officers were also present.

The Mayor inspected the�pace�of work and directed the contractors to timely complete the city roads.

He directed the officer Infrastructure to ensure regular�visit�of the engineer concerned while instructing the project head to complete the task on time.

He directed all officers concerned to monitor each rehabilitation project of the city on a daily basis.