Mayor Sukkur, others condemn blast

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh, Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and MNA Noman Shaikh on Friday has condemned the blast near a Rangers vehicle in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh, Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and MNA Noman Shaikh on Friday has condemned the blast near a Rangers vehicle in Ghotki.

He expressed regret over the testimony of two officials.

They have also expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyred personnel. They also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured Rangers personnel and civilians. '