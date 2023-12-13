Mayor Sukkur pays glowing tribute to APS martyrs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Sheikh has paid homage to the martyrs of APS Peshawar.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that after the tragedy, the political parties and the Pakistan Army confronted the threat collectively with the support of the nation and defeated it.

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Sheikh praying for the martyrs and said the whole nation recognized the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and other security forces in their successes against terrorism and the innocent martyrs will always remain in the heart of the nation.