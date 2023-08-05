Mayor Sukkur pays tributes to sacrifices of Kashmiri people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Saturday said Pakistan will not relent in its support until the Kashmiris realize their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Talking to APP on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, here, Mayor Sukkur said that we express complete solidarity with the people of IIOJK and assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that the Government and people of Pakistan stand united with them.

He paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people adding that Indian occupation forces have been committing oppression and atrocities in the occupied territory over the last seventy five years but they have failed to suppress the Kashmiris' resolve for their right to self-determination.