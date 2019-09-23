Mayor Sukkur plants sapling in Qasim Park

UrduPoint.com
Mayor Sukkur, Arsalan Shaikh planted a sapling at Qasim Park here on Monday

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) Mayor Sukkur, Arsalan Shaikh planted a sapling at Qasim Park here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said "A green environment is imperative for keeping atmosphere clean and protected against multiple hazards".

"It is our sacred duty to work together in overcoming the challenges posed by the climatic changes", he said.

He urged the people to participate in tree plantation for reducing the environmental hazards.

"Planting trees and looking after them is our duty",He said.

Revenue, environment protection agency and other officials of the forest department were also present on the occasion.

