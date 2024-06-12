Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Reviewed Preparation Of Eid-ul- Adha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Mayor Sukkur reviewed preparation of Eid-ul- Adha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Sheikh on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for collecting garbage from all streets and transporting it safely to the collection points on all days of Eid-ul-Adha.

He directed the concerned department to ensure sanitation and lime sprinkling in the district.

There will be large congregations for Eid prayers in Sukkur.

