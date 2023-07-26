Mayor Sukkur reviews arrangements for mourning processions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements to facilitate the participants of mourning processions and majalis during 9th and 10th Muharram.

Later, talking to the media, the Mayor said Ulemas belonging to different schools of thought have already assured him to play their role to promote Muslim brotherhood, peace and unity during the month of Muharram.

He said a central control room has been also set up to monitor and develop communication among the departments during Muharram.