Mayor Sukkur reviews construction work on different roads

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday visited Station Road and reviewed construction work of the road being constructed from Queence Road to Sokha Talab and Shikarpur road.

The Mayor on the occasion said that after completion of the construction work, smooth flow of traffic could be ensured in this area.

Barrister Arslan Sheikh said that the road construction work should be completed within shortest possible time frame after the sewerage lines on the side of the road are completed.

Substandard work would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he warned and directed the relevant authorities to complete the road project as soon as possible to facilitate the citizens.