Mayor Sukkur Reviews Development Works

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Mayor Sukkur reviews development works

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at his office here and reviewed the on-going development work.

He also warned that negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

The mayor directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline and ensure that the allocated budget is effectively utilized and the funds do not lapse.

He said that delays in development projects cause inconveniences to the people and that this would not be tolerated. He stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.

