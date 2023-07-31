Mayor Sukkur reviews Independence Day celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements of different departments for the Independence Day 2023 celebrations.

As per details, the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm like other parts of Sukkur.

The main ceremony will be held in Walking Track Ground Sukkur and educational centers across the district. The Mayor Sukkur directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Officers and officials to finalize the arrangements to observe Independence Day and to participate in the flag hoisting ceremony.

He directed Municipal Commissioner Sukkur that he may ensure cleanliness in the city.

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, elected representatives, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.