Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Reviews Independence Day Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Mayor Sukkur reviews Independence Day celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements of different departments for the Independence Day 2023 celebrations.

As per details, the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm like other parts of Sukkur.

The main ceremony will be held in Walking Track Ground Sukkur and educational centers across the district. The Mayor Sukkur directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Officers and officials to finalize the arrangements to observe Independence Day and to participate in the flag hoisting ceremony.

He directed Municipal Commissioner Sukkur that he may ensure cleanliness in the city.

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, elected representatives, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Arslan Sukkur Independence May

Recent Stories

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast C ..

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast Charge and a 15W wireless charg ..

17 minutes ago
 State is moving in the best direction, identificat ..

State is moving in the best direction, identification of the real enemy through ..

22 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches &#039;Jassas&#039; Artificia ..

27 minutes ago
 Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement w ..

Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement with Kalimat

42 minutes ago
 SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

3 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

3 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

3 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

4 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan