Mayor Sukkur reviews ongoing renovation work

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday reviewed the ongoing renovation work of Muncipal Building and different roads in the city.

On the occasion, he said that the process of renovation of Government Offices Building should be completed as soon as possible, in this regard, the relevant authorities should immediately use all resources to complete the development works.

He was briefed about the ongoing development works while he issued orders to complete the development works with in the stipulated period by increasing the manpower and machinery.

The Mayor Sukkur also directed the Municipal Officials that cleaning and sanitation should be performed on a daily basis in, in this regard no negligence will be tolerated.

The process planting new trees in the Municipal Offices is also going on, which will further enhance the beauty of the Sukkur city.