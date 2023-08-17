Mayor Sukkur stresses efficient & transparent services to public

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday chaired a meeting aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing activities in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday chaired a meeting aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing activities in Sukkur.

Mayor Sukkur engaged with the officials, underscoring the collective responsibility of all employees of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to provide efficient and transparent services to the public.

He urged officers to adopt a proactive approach toward resolving citizen issues. He emphasized the need for continuous performance evaluation within their respective departments to ensure a timely response to public needs.

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh and other officers of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation were present on the occasion.