Mayor Sukkur Stresses To Pay Focus On Outdoor Activities

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday urged the officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and elected representatives of the Town, Taluka, and Union Council Chairmen to focus on outdoor activities along with office matters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday urged the officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and elected representatives of the Town, Taluka, and Union Council Chairmen to focus on outdoor activities along with office matters.

He expressed these views while participating in a cricket match.

The Mayor said that organizing such programs was beneficial for better coordination among employees and for healthy activities, adding that employees should also focus on healthy activities after office work.

He said that Such activities should be done to create an atmosphere of trust among the employees.

