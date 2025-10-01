Mayor Sukkur Takes Initiatives For Better Civic Services
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 08:36 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit to various areas to monitor cleanliness operations, directing officials to remove visual pollution and ensure prompt cleaning of drains. The Mayor emphasized that making Sukkur clean and beautiful was his top priority.
Barrister Arslan Sheikh reviewed the performance of anti-malaria teams, instructing them to intensify surveillance, monitor dengue hotspots daily, and expand public awareness drives. He stressed that protecting citizens' health is paramount and warned that negligence in municipal services won't be tolerated.
The Mayor inspected the ongoing development projects, directing authorities to utilize resources for timely completion.
He also reviewed the progress of various departments within the Sukkur Municipal Corporation.
Barrister Arslan has recently inaugurated a water filtration plant, installed in collaboration with the Rotary Club Sukkur, which has a daily capacity of 3000 liters.
Overall, Mayor Sukkur's efforts focus on improving the quality of life for citizens, ensuring public health, and enhancing the city's infrastructure and aesthetic appeal.
The people of Sukkur highly appreciated Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh's efforts, recognizing his commitment to improving their quality of life.
