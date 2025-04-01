Mayor Sukkur urges citizens to join hands against climate change on Eid ul Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Mayor Sukkur Arslan Sheikh, also a spokesperson for the Sindh Government, extended warm Eid ul Fitr greetings to his constituents on Tuesday.

At Rawal House, he met with citizens who shared their concerns and problems with him.

Mayor Sukkur assured them that their issues would be addressed on a priority basis, pledging to make every possible effort to resolve them.

During the meeting, Mayor Sukkur emphasized the importance of collective action in combating climate change. He stressed individual responsibility, particularly in avoiding littering in public places during celebrations like Eid.

As responsible citizens, he noted, it's our duty to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change.