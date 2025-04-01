Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Urges Citizens To Join Hands Against Climate Change On Eid Ul Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Mayor Sukkur urges citizens to join hands against climate change on Eid ul Fitr

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Mayor Sukkur Arslan Sheikh, also a spokesperson for the Sindh Government, extended warm Eid ul Fitr greetings to his constituents on Tuesday.

At Rawal House, he met with citizens who shared their concerns and problems with him.

Mayor Sukkur assured them that their issues would be addressed on a priority basis, pledging to make every possible effort to resolve them.

During the meeting, Mayor Sukkur emphasized the importance of collective action in combating climate change. He stressed individual responsibility, particularly in avoiding littering in public places during celebrations like Eid.

As responsible citizens, he noted, it's our duty to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Recent Stories

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

1 hour ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

2 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

2 hours ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

2 hours ago
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

3 hours ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

3 hours ago
 UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

3 hours ago
 China launches test satellite for satellite intern ..

China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

4 hours ago
 Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate ..

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan