Mayor Sukkur urges officers to preparations in wake of monsoon

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said that preparations in the wake of monsoon rainfall likely to start within 24 hours.

The Mayor has directed to ensure the availability of necessary instruments and attendance of employees besides keeping the electric, workshop and health departments functional.

Mayor Sukkur also directed the public health department to start de-silting from nullahs, ensure cleanliness and clear sewerage water if accumulated on roads.

The mayor said, "Only with unity, we can solve the problems of the citizens, we will work with keen interest in the monsoon rains, all was done not by the critics or their party but by the hard work of the local bodies." He said that the Staff of Solid Waste was working regularly with responsibility while anti-dengue, Malaria staff under the supervision of public health officers was not only engaged in the collection of offal but also carrying out fumigation in dumping points in different areas of the city.