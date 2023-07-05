Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Urges Officers To Preparations In Wake Of Monsoon

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Mayor Sukkur urges officers to preparations in wake of monsoon

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said that preparations in the wake of monsoon rainfall likely to start within 24 hours.

The Mayor has directed to ensure the availability of necessary instruments and attendance of employees besides keeping the electric, workshop and health departments functional.

Mayor Sukkur also directed the public health department to start de-silting from nullahs, ensure cleanliness and clear sewerage water if accumulated on roads.

The mayor said, "Only with unity, we can solve the problems of the citizens, we will work with keen interest in the monsoon rains, all was done not by the critics or their party but by the hard work of the local bodies." He said that the Staff of Solid Waste was working regularly with responsibility while anti-dengue, Malaria staff under the supervision of public health officers was not only engaged in the collection of offal but also carrying out fumigation in dumping points in different areas of the city.

Related Topics

Water Arslan Sukkur All From Unity Foods Limited Rains

Recent Stories

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association o ..

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial c ..

26 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

56 minutes ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

2 hours ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

2 hours ago
DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

2 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan