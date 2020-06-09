UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Sukkur Urges Shopkeepers To Ensure COVID-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:17 PM

Mayor Sukkur urges shopkeepers to ensure COVID-19 SOPs

Mayor Sukkur barrister Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday visited Fruit and Vegetable Market, Minara Market and other bazaars here to review implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), devised to stop spread of COVID-19 pandemic

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur barrister Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday visited Fruit and Vegetable Market, Minara Market and other bazaars here to review implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), devised to stop spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visits, he ordered to seal various shops for violating SOPs and not wearing masks by a few shopkeepers and customers. He advised the customers to wear masks. Arslan also directed to remove encroachments in front of the shops.

He said only those traders can continue their businesses who implement SOPs.

He warned that violation of guidelines in markets will not be tolerated at any cost. The Mayor said those who are not taking corona pandemic seriously are endangering their own lives and of others as well.

He advised people to adhere to precautionary measures and stressed the traders to fulfill their responsibilities for implementation of SOPs in the markets. He urged the shopkeepers to ensure social distance, usage of sanitizers and masks.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Uncover the Ultimate Smartphone Experience with OP ..

1 minute ago

Kazakhstan to Offset Oil Output Beyond OPEC Quota ..

12 seconds ago

Russia Records 8,595 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 H ..

13 seconds ago

Beijing Has No Intention to Take Part in Nuclear A ..

15 seconds ago

‘FIA will register case against US blogger Cynth ..

13 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific continues gradual restart of domestic ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.