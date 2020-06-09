Mayor Sukkur urges shopkeepers to ensure COVID-19 SOPs

Mayor Sukkur barrister Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday visited Fruit and Vegetable Market, Minara Market and other bazaars here to review implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), devised to stop spread of COVID-19 pandemic

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur barrister Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday visited Fruit and Vegetable Market, Minara Market and other bazaars here to review implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), devised to stop spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visits, he ordered to seal various shops for violating SOPs and not wearing masks by a few shopkeepers and customers. He advised the customers to wear masks. Arslan also directed to remove encroachments in front of the shops.

He said only those traders can continue their businesses who implement SOPs.

He warned that violation of guidelines in markets will not be tolerated at any cost. The Mayor said those who are not taking corona pandemic seriously are endangering their own lives and of others as well.

He advised people to adhere to precautionary measures and stressed the traders to fulfill their responsibilities for implementation of SOPs in the markets. He urged the shopkeepers to ensure social distance, usage of sanitizers and masks.