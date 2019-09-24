Mayor Sukkur urges steps to ensure supply of clean drinking water

Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday said that clean water is pre-requisite for good health and, therefore, it is the duty of the authorities to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Sukkur and its all four taulkas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday said that clean water is pre-requisite for good health and, therefore, it is the duty of the authorities to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Sukkur and its all four taulkas.

Talking to a delegation of an NGO, the Mayor said all possible efforts will be made for this purpose and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

The Mayor said that he has already directed the completion of repair and maintenance work within a week.

Municipal authorities have outsourced the operation and maintenance of various water filtration plants, including change of filters and other components, water testing and presence of operators to contractors after completing all procedural formalities.

He directed that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be formulated for the availability and quality assurance of water at every filtration plant.

The SOPs along with a checklist should be prominently displayed on every filtration plant while the operator at every plant should maintain a book having complete record and schedule for change of filters, he directed.

The Mayor directed the Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Peer Illahi Bux, to ensure filtration plants should be made compulsory.

The report of visit should be submitted directly to Mayor`s office daily for further strengthening the monitoring mechanism, he said, adding that the concerned TMO should visit the filtration plants on alternate days, while twice a week visit by the concerned officer should also be made mandatory. The TMO should visit the water filtration plants oncea week, he said.