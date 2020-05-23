Mayor Sukkur urges to follow SOPs during Eid days

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Saturday urged the public to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to limit the transmission of Covid-19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Saturday urged the public to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to limit the transmission of Covid-19.

Talking to Media, he called upon the people to practice social distancing and adopt other precautionary measures while doing shopping in the bazaars to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor directed to staff of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation to celebrate Eid in their areas with simplicity.

"I appeals to the people to take precautionary measures on the occasion of Eid. The people should wear masks and avoid going to markets unnecessarily," he added.