UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Sukkur Urges To Follow SOPs During Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:05 PM

Mayor Sukkur urges to follow SOPs during Eid days

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Saturday urged the public to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to limit the transmission of Covid-19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Saturday urged the public to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to limit the transmission of Covid-19.

Talking to Media, he called upon the people to practice social distancing and adopt other precautionary measures while doing shopping in the bazaars to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor directed to staff of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation to celebrate Eid in their areas with simplicity.

"I appeals to the people to take precautionary measures on the occasion of Eid. The people should wear masks and avoid going to markets unnecessarily," he added.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur Market Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Pak President for ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme conducts 15, ..

41 minutes ago

South America named virus epicenter as Trump seeks ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi plane crash a national tragedy : Chief Min ..

6 minutes ago

NTDC moves to complete its projects on fast track

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.