Mayor Sukkur Visits All Talukas Of Sukkur, Reviews Measures Deal With COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:21 PM

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Wednesday visited Pano Aqil, Rohri and Saleh Putt areas of Sukkur district to review the measures taken by the district administration to effectively deal with the coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Wednesday visited Pano Aqil, Rohri and Saleh Putt areas of Sukkur district to review the measures taken by the district administration to effectively deal with the coronavirus.

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan and other officers were accampained the Mayor.

During his trip, he visited the quarantine centre, dedicated isolation wards set up at taluka Hospital and Ehsaas Cash Distribution Points at the Government Degree College.

Spraking the occadion, Mayor Sukkur said that the district administration was taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to the vulnerable segments of society affected due to lockdown and social distancing measures in the prevailing.

He also appreciated the role of health workers, civil administration, army, rangers, police and other relevant bodies in the fight against corona and urged upon the public to extend maximum cooperation to the administration to implement the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

