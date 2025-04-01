Mayor Sukkur visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh along with Chairman District Council SUKKUR, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

They visited the grave of former prime minister and shaheed chairperson of PPP Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered "Fateha".

They also laid floral wreath at the graves of founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered fateha.