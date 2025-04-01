Mayor Sukkur Visits Bhutto Family Graveyard In Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh along with Chairman District Council SUKKUR, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.
They visited the grave of former prime minister and shaheed chairperson of PPP Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered "Fateha".
They also laid floral wreath at the graves of founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered fateha.
Recent Stories
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA to dispatch humanitarian aid for earthquake affectees in Myanmar3 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur urges citizens to join hands against climate change on Eid ul Fitr3 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh3 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Inam Memon extends Eid-ul-fitr greetings on second day1 hour ago
-
Emergency services responded to 256 calls1 hour ago
-
Four accused arrested, hashish recovered2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets AJK President2 hours ago
-
Governor celebrates second day of Eid with locals in DI Khan2 hours ago
-
Children over the moon after receiving Eidi gifts3 hours ago
-
KP CM meets public, distributes Eid gifts among children3 hours ago
-
Police foil dacoity attempt, injured dacoits flee after gunfight3 hours ago
-
Talal Chaudhry represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London3 hours ago