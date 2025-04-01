Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Visits Bhutto Family Graveyard In Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Mayor Sukkur visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh along with Chairman District Council SUKKUR, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

They visited the grave of former prime minister and shaheed chairperson of PPP Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered "Fateha".

They also laid floral wreath at the graves of founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered fateha.

Recent Stories

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

1 hour ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

2 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

2 hours ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

2 hours ago
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

3 hours ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

3 hours ago
 UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

3 hours ago
 China launches test satellite for satellite intern ..

China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

4 hours ago
 Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate ..

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan