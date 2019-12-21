UrduPoint.com
Mayor Sukkur Visits Different Union Councils

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:36 PM

Mayor Sukkur visits different union councils

Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh has said that encroachments would be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines so as to improve the sewerage system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh has said that encroachments would be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines so as to improve the sewerage system.

He said this while visiting different union councils of the city along with the officials of Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) new Sukkur and other relevant departments here on Saturday.

Mayor Shaikh called upon the people to cooperate with the administration in their measures to improve the water sewerage network.

More Stories From Pakistan

