Mayor Sukkur visits different union councils

Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh has said encroachments to be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines aimed to improve the sewerage system

He said this while visiting different union councils of the city along with the officials of Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) New Sukkur and other relevant departments here on Friday.

The Mayor called upon the people to cooperate with the administration in their measures to improve the water sewerage network.

He also called upon the officials of TMA to complete all necessary arrangements to cope during the upcoming expected rains.