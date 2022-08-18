UrduPoint.com

Mayor Supervises Shops' Auction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Mayor supervises shops' auction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The auction of Truck-Stand shops and a shop at Dilazak road was conducted at Capital Metropolitan Office here on Thursday under the supervision of Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Khan.

The auction was attended by DG Capital Metropolitan Government Arshad Ali Zubair, Director Estate Management Mian Anees ur Rehman, Director Finance Shaukat Ali, Assistant Director Estate Management Ayaz Khan, officers concerned and bidders.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said traders were the backbone of the economy and the Capital Metropolitan Government was endeavoring to provide every possible facility to them.

Today's auction, he said, was conducted in a fair and transparent manner through open bidding.

The mayor congratulated the successful bidders and wished them success in future. He said the auction would help increase the revenue of the Capital Metropolitan Government and provide employment opportunities to the people.

