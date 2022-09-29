Mayor suspends Principal, AVP Girls' Municipal College

City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali suspended Principal Nusrat Matloob and Acting Vice Principal (AVP) Municipal for Inter College for Girls Shahi Bagh after a video clip became viral on social media in which students were seen whitewashing school building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali suspended Principal Nusrat Matloob and Acting Vice Principal (AVP) Municipal for Inter College for Girls Shahi Bagh after a video clip became viral on social media in which students were seen whitewashing school building.

Haji Zubair Ali said that no one would be allowed to involve students in cleaning and whitewashing the schools' building.

He also appointed new Principal Shazia Mukhlis and AVP Syeda Mustafa and sought an inquiry report of the incident.

He warned departmental action against those found guilty of involvement in the practice and said that no leniency would be shown in this regard.