Mayor Swat Inspects Fizaghat Park, Two Arrested For Overcharging Entry Fee

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) ::Mayor Swat, Shahid Ali on Wednesday paid a surprised visit to Fizaghat Park and arrested the management of the Park involved in overcharging entry fee.

The management was charging Rs 40 from each person as entry fee in the Park instead of approved Rs 10. Mayor Shahid Ali expressed displeasure over cheating people and also took notice of unhygienic condition of the Park.

He directed police to arrest two workers of the Park's management on the spot and initiate legal action against them.

Talking to media men, Shahid Ali said that action was also taken against the contractor of the Park for this violation. He said stern action would be taken against overcharging and price-hiking in the city.

He directed concerned officials of the district administration and TMAs to frequently visit bazaar and parks to facilitate people and resolve their complaints on priority basis.

