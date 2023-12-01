Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 09:35 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro held a meeting with Sindh Local Government Minister Mubeen Ahmed Jumani at the latter's office on Friday and urged him to resolve the issue of payment of salaries of Hyderabad Development Authority's (HDA) employees.

According to a statement, the meeting discussed the solutions to resolve the issue of delay in payment of salaries and pensions to the employees.

The Mayor requested the provincial minister to chalk out a strategy to address the HDA's unending financial woes as well.

According to him, the minister assured him that he realized the financial hardships of the staff who did not get paid every month.

The meeting was held on the directions of Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar.

APP/zmb/

