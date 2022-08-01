Mayor, tehsil, UCs chairmen to stage protest in front of KP PA

(@FahadShabbir)

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali along with chairmen of six tehsils, village councils, women and minorities' councilors will register their peaceful protest for their rights in front of the KP Assembly tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12:00 P.M

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali along with chairmen of six tehsils, village councils, women and minorities' councilors will register their peaceful protest for their rights in front of the KP Assembly tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12:00 P.M.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here on Monday in City Council Hall with Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali in the chair. A large number of local council representatives participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Haji Zubair Ali said that the provincial government was depriving the local government representatives of their rights by issuing rampant directives for making them subservient to deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. That, he said, was not only tantamount to conspiracy against the elected mayors, tehsil and union council chairmen and councilors but also proved that the system had failed.

He said that the system would flop if the representatives of local governments were deprived and weakened. He said that they were granted powers but whatever authority they had was being snatched which was sheer injustice with the people of Peshawar.

The elected union council chairmen of ANP, PML-N, JUI-F, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and PTI, the representatives of other political parties also attended the meeting and joined hands with the Mayor Peshawar and announced full participation in the protest.

In the next phase, the protest would be staged in front of the Chief Minister's House, Minister Local Government Office and even at Bani Gala.