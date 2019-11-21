(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Waseem Akhter along with foreign delegates will inaugurate the 2nd International Consumer Product Fair (ICPF-2019) on November 22, at around 3 pm in the Expo Centre here.

The three-day event is scheduled to be held from November 22 to 24, incorporates the sectors of fashion jewelry, beauty & fitness, shoes & bags, household, toys & baby products, food, stationery & education, office supplies & furniture, said a spokesman for the event on Thursday.

More than 350 local and foreign exhibitionists of Pakistan, China, Korea, Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United States, Thailand, Germany, France, Dubai, Japan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Burma will showcase their brands and services.

The event is expected to be attended more than 65,000 visitors where all the major players will get an opportunity to display and market their products and services.

This event also gives a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interact with customers belonging to various segments of consumer industry.