Mayor To Perform Groundbreaking Of 13-km Long Intercity Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro will perform the groundbreaking for the expansion of an over 13 kilometers long road from Autobahn to Halanaka via Ghangra Mori in Hyderabad on October 10

The Mayor's spokesman G M Buriro informed here on Monday that under the project the Autobahn road's around six km stretch would be widened by eight feet from the existing 36 feet to 44 feet.

He added that the width of Shaikh Bhirkio road and canal road, which together are around seven km long, would be widened from the existing 24 feet to 36 feet.

According to him, the project's initially approved cost was Rs1.999 billion when the tender was floated in the newspapers in the month of April this year.

However, the budget for fiscal 2023-24 revised the project's estimated cost to Rs3.219 billion with the completion timeline ending in June 2025. Three bridges, built over as many canals on Shaikh Bhirkio road and a small part of Ghulam Shah Kalhoro flyover, are also part of the project.

After completion, the road is expected to decrease the travel time from Halanaka, Sabzi Mandi, Tandojam, New Hyderabad City, and other areas to Latifabad and Hussainabad. Buriro said that the road passed through four Town Municipal Corporations including TMC Hussainabad, TMC Shah Latifabad, TMC Sachal Sarmast, and TMC Nerunkot.

