Mayor To Take Measures For Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh here on Monday directed the concerned authorities to take measures for peaceful observing of Eid Milad-un-Nabi congregations.
Talking to a delegation of Seerat-ul- Nabi conference committee, he said that best arrangements would be made for 12 Rabi Awwal and full proof of security will be provided to congregations.
Mayor said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi would be celebrated with religious harmony. He said that different areas inside the Sukkur city would be decorated including clock tower, Minara Road, Bander Road, Airow Chowk, Barrage road, Queence Road and adjacent markets.
He also said that necessary instructions have been conveyed to Water and Sanitation Services of the SMC and SSP Sukkur for providing security and cleaning routes of congregations.
