Mayor to take measures for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh here on Monday directed the concerned authorities to take measures for peaceful observing of Eid Milad-un-Nabi congregations.

Talking to a delegation of Seerat-ul- Nabi conference committee, he said that best arrangements would be made for 12 Rabi Awwal and full proof of security will be provided to congregations.

Mayor said that Eid Milad-un-Na­bi would be celebrated with religious harmony. He said that different areas inside the Sukkur city would be deco­rated including clock tower, Minara Road, Bander Road, Airow Chowk, Barrage road, Queence Road and ad­jacent markets.

He also said that necessary instructions have been conveyed to Water and Sanitation Services of the SMC and SSP Sukkur for providing security and cleaning routes of congregations.