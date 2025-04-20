Mayor, Town Chairman Meets DC, Discuss Load Shedding Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, along with Town Chairmen Syed Atif Zaidi and Muhammad Hayat Kakipota, met with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon at the DC Office to discuss the issue of unannounced electricity load shedding in the city.
During the meeting, the mayor and town chairmen expressed concern over the ongoing power outages, highlighting that Nawabshah is among the hottest regions in the country and the unannounced load shedding is causing severe distress to residents.
They urged the Deputy Commissioner to take immediate action to put an end to the unannounced power outages.
In response, DC Shehryar Gul Memon contacted the HESCO authorities directly regarding the matter and emphasized that the unannounced load shedding in Nawabshah must be stopped immediately.
DC said that complaints from citizens regarding the outages are continuously being received and stressed that no load shedding should take place between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Deputy Commissioner also instructed the HESCO authorities to prepare a load shedding schedule and share it with the district administration to ensure transparency.
The HESCO officials assured that uninterrupted electricity supply to the residents of Nawabshah would be ensured.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EPA Punjab cracks down on illegal waste trade: three held in Rawalpindi raid4 minutes ago
-
Thousands of liters of fake, mislabeled juices seized in Peshawar, Abbottabad4 minutes ago
-
Mayor, Town Chairman meets DC, discuss load shedding issue4 minutes ago
-
Effective security steps taken for Christians on Easter: Rawalpindi Police5 minutes ago
-
One held with contraband14 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Christian community on Easter14 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends warm Easter greetings, praises Christian community’s role in nation-building14 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan organizes online session "Educational Priorities in Tharparkar"14 minutes ago
-
Railways takes stringent measures to improve hygiene standards at major stations14 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi ambassador to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation14 minutes ago
-
PR overhauls 33 diesel electric locomotives15 minutes ago
-
PFA ramps up operations against adulteration: DG24 minutes ago