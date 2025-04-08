Mayor underscores need of master plan for Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro has underscored the need of rehabilitating urban infrastructure in the city besides launching mega development projects.

Speaking at a meeting at the Mayor Secretariat on Tuesday which discussed in detail the development of the master plan for Hyderabad, Shoro said immediately after taking office he had announced that he had started efforts for creation of the master plan."Keeping in view the growing population and civic problems in the city, it has become necessary that development projects based on comprehensive planning are launched," he said.

The mayor pointed out that he has discussed the issue of preparing the master plan with all the elected representatives in Hyderabad who all emphasized on the urgency of developing such a plan.

Shoro said scores of isolated residential schemes and unplanned settlements were developing rapidly in Hyderabad but those localities lack the basic civic facilities due to unplanned execution.

He requested the concerned officers to keep in their consideration all the factors like rapid population growth and unplanned residential localities as well as the civic needs which creating the plan.

Director Urban Policy and Strategic Planning Dr Imtiaz Bhatti briefed the meeting about preparation of the plan.Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon, Municipal Commissioner Jam Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan and chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.

