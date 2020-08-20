Mayor urged to take action against water tanker mafia, restore water supply

The citizens of the federal capital on Thursday urged the Mayor to restore the routine supplies in the water scarcity hit sectors as tanker mafia, in connivance with the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) staff, was fleecing public and minting money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The citizens of the Federal capital on Thursday urged the Mayor to restore the routine supplies in the water scarcity hit sectors as tanker mafia, in connivance with the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) staff, was fleecing public and minting money.

Islamabad Green Citizens Front (IGCF), a member of the Pakistan Civil Society Network, wrote a letter to the Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz highlighting the water shortage in many of the residential sectors of the federal capital.

Water scarcity has peaked in the recent days in the absence of the routine water supply as the MCI could not repair the Sangjani turbines and some other pipes supplying water to Islamabad.

� In the letter, the IGCF convener Munir Ahmed alleged on behalf of the citizens that MCI water tanker facility was being misused by the water tanker mafia in connivance with the MCI staff deputed there.

MCI staff ask the citizens starved for water to buy private water tanker while the MCI tankers remained under-used.

� He said "This is ironic that MCI sells 2,000 gallons of water from their G-10/4 and I-10 facilities at Rs 300 to a private water tanker that was supplied to a needy citizen in Islamabad from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500." �� The IGCF members, however, has urged the Mayor for immediate suspension of the shift in-charges of the water tanker facilities to conduct an impartial inquiry against them on supporting the private water tankers and negligence in providing relief to the citizens. Some honest and steadfast staff should be appointed to replace the suspended staff.