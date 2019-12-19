UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Urges Business Community's Role In Release Of Funds For Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:03 PM

Mayor urges business community's role in release of funds for Hyderabad

The Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain has called upon the business community to play their role for release of due share of federal and provincial governments funds for Hyderabad so that the citizens could get civic facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain has called upon the business community to play their role for release of due share of Federal and provincial governments funds for Hyderabad so that the citizens could get civic facilities.

The HMC was facing severe financial constraints due to paucity of funds as despite promises the provincial government was not providing due share of octroi tax, he bewailed while addressing reception of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Thursday.

The Mayor said the limited financial resources were not allowing HMC to lift garbage twice day and there was need that the citizens and the business community should extend cooperation and toss up garbage before arrival of sanitary staff so that the same could be lifted in early morning hours.

The garbage lifting vehicles were outdated and available financial resources are not adequate to purchase new vehicles for the purpose, he informed adding that the HMC has only option to repair the outdated vehicles and lift garbage from roads and streets.

Despite financial constraints, the Mayor said that, HMC has been engaged in anti-encroachment campaign, repair and construction of drain lines and streets, installation of street lights and anti-malaria spray. The philanthropists and well to do persons should extend financial support and cooperation to HMC for beautification of Hyderabad, he urged.

The President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana in his welcome address apprised the Mayor about the civic issues being faced by the citizens and business community of Hyderabad.

Among others, HCSTSI Senior Vice President Moeez Abbas, Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Arshad Saeed Siddiqui, Agha Imran Durrani, Syed Siraj Shah, Syed Afaq Ahmed, Khalid Hussain and Aftab Shaikh were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Business Afaq Ahmed Vehicles Hyderabad Same Chamber From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Masood urges youth to foil Indian conspiracies aga ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors decides to ..

1 minute ago

US Stocks Open Steady, Ignoring Trump Impeachment ..

1 minute ago

Catalan President Dismisses Ban From Public Office ..

1 minute ago

DPR Suggests Holding Video Conference on Prisoner ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Hasty Decisions on Potential C ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.