HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain has called upon the business community to play their role for release of due share of Federal and provincial governments funds for Hyderabad so that the citizens could get civic facilities.

The HMC was facing severe financial constraints due to paucity of funds as despite promises the provincial government was not providing due share of octroi tax, he bewailed while addressing reception of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Thursday.

The Mayor said the limited financial resources were not allowing HMC to lift garbage twice day and there was need that the citizens and the business community should extend cooperation and toss up garbage before arrival of sanitary staff so that the same could be lifted in early morning hours.

The garbage lifting vehicles were outdated and available financial resources are not adequate to purchase new vehicles for the purpose, he informed adding that the HMC has only option to repair the outdated vehicles and lift garbage from roads and streets.

Despite financial constraints, the Mayor said that, HMC has been engaged in anti-encroachment campaign, repair and construction of drain lines and streets, installation of street lights and anti-malaria spray. The philanthropists and well to do persons should extend financial support and cooperation to HMC for beautification of Hyderabad, he urged.

The President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana in his welcome address apprised the Mayor about the civic issues being faced by the citizens and business community of Hyderabad.

Among others, HCSTSI Senior Vice President Moeez Abbas, Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Arshad Saeed Siddiqui, Agha Imran Durrani, Syed Siraj Shah, Syed Afaq Ahmed, Khalid Hussain and Aftab Shaikh were also present on the occasion.