UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Urges Citizen For Maintaining The City Clean And Green

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:43 PM

Mayor urges citizen for maintaining the city clean and green

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh has urged the citizen for cooperation in keeping the city clean and green as well as directed the officials for utilization of all out resources in this regard

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh has urged the citizen for cooperation in keeping the city clean and green as well as directed the officials for utilization of all out resources in this regard.

The Mayor along with Deputy Mayor, Tariq Chuhan, Municipal Commissioner (MC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh inspected the sanitation conditions during visits to different areas here Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Arslan Sheikh said there was a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to masses.

He also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment.

He said that municipal administration was organizing different programmes to sensitize the citizens to encourage plantation and to turn the Sukkur city into a green town, the administration has prepared a proper plan which was being implemented, he added.

He said the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the tree plantation campaign.

He further said that trees and plants are the prime source of environmental purification and beautification.

The Mayor said everyone must take part in the campaign to plant trees otherwise the land will turn into a desert as the glaciers are already melting owing to the global warming, adding that the tree plantation campaign would also help address the challenge of growing pollution.

Related Topics

Civil Society Arslan Sukkur Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Kushner says it is possible 22 Arab sta ..

13 minutes ago

PCB resumes post-corona careful cricket activities

14 minutes ago

Dr. Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai of KMU-PHRL nominated ..

27 seconds ago

250 new jobs for Orange Line Train project: Asim B ..

30 seconds ago

Iran reports 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 376,894 in ..

33 seconds ago

Club foot clinic inaugurated in Miranshah for trea ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.