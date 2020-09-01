Mayor urges citizen for maintaining the city clean and green

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh has urged the citizen for cooperation in keeping the city clean and green as well as directed the officials for utilization of all out resources in this regard

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh has urged the citizen for cooperation in keeping the city clean and green as well as directed the officials for utilization of all out resources in this regard.

The Mayor along with Deputy Mayor, Tariq Chuhan, Municipal Commissioner (MC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh inspected the sanitation conditions during visits to different areas here Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Arslan Sheikh said there was a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to masses.

He also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment.

He said that municipal administration was organizing different programmes to sensitize the citizens to encourage plantation and to turn the Sukkur city into a green town, the administration has prepared a proper plan which was being implemented, he added.

He said the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the tree plantation campaign.

He further said that trees and plants are the prime source of environmental purification and beautification.

The Mayor said everyone must take part in the campaign to plant trees otherwise the land will turn into a desert as the glaciers are already melting owing to the global warming, adding that the tree plantation campaign would also help address the challenge of growing pollution.