Mayor Urges Citizens To Avoid Aerial Firing On Chand Raat

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Mayor urges citizens to avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Saturday urged the public to refrain from aerial firing on Chand Raat, emphasizing that it is a dangerous and condemnable act.

He warned that what seems like a moment of celebration can turn into tragedy, as innocent lives are lost due to stray bullets, turning Eid festivities into sorrow.

He called on local government representatives to run awareness campaigns in their respective areas to prevent aerial firing and educate the public on its dangers.

The mayor also made a heartfelt appeal to all residents of Peshawar to avoid aerial firing on Eid-ul-Fitr and encourage others to do the same to ensure a safe and joyous celebration for everyone.

