Mayor urges officials for early drainage of water

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Saturday directed the officials to ensure early drainage of water stranded in the low-lying areas, availability of essential medicines and prevent power outages.

He directed the officials concerned white visiting different areas of Sukkur.

Talking to Media, Mayor Sukkur said situation in Sukkur in the aftermath of rains is well under control but conceded that they are facing some problems due to certain limitations.

He said the district management and police are coordinating with the NDMA to overcome the drainage problems. He said rain emergency committees are supervising resolution of civic issues in district and other adjoining areas. Officials of the departments of public health engineering, municipalities and others were accompanied.