Mayor urges people to celebrate eid with simplicity

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :As a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Monday urged the people to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha with utmost simplicity.

He also directed the officers and officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) including Chairmen, Councillors of the district to celebrate Eid at their homes with simplicity.

Talking to APP, the Mayor also urged upon all the elected members, political and religious leaders to celebrate this Eid with simplicity without having public Eid greetings at their residences as well as play their effective role in convincing the general masses to follow the precautionary measures during the Eid days.

He has made an appeal to the general public to celebrate Eid at their homes, follow precautionary measures, adhere to the principles of social distancing and to avoid gatherings at their homes and public places during the Eid festival so that the possible mass scale outbreak of coronavirus could be averted.

The Mayour Sukkur made special appeal to Ulema and religious scholars to play their best role in implementing the SOPs issued for Eid prayer and sacrificial activities. He also directed the administrations to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in cattle market set up for selling and buying of sacrificial animals.