Mayor Urges Provision Of Water Supply In Ramazan

Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh on Sunday directed the Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh to ensure swift provisioning of water supply facility during Ramazan to the all residential areas of the city.

The Mayor directed all them to take special measures in order to ensure that all areas in the Sukkur city were provided with ample water supply. Provisioning of water supply should be ensured during Ramadan that fasting citizens would not suffer.

He further directed that during electricity breakdowns generators must be used to ensure provision of water as per schedule to all areas.

Officers must ensure that citizens have ample water in their homes during Taraweeh prayers for Waddu (ablution) and other religious duties. Sewerage system must be operational in all areas and sewerage pumping stations must be working as per schedule, he added. He stated that it was a religious, moral and professional duty of the water utility to ensure provisioning of facilities to the people during Ramadan to attain Allah's blessings.

