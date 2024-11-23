Mayor Urges Students To Excel In Modern Fields
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Mayor of the city, Haji Zubair Ali on Saturday urged students to concentrate on their studies to excel in modern fields of information technology, environmental sciences and artificial intelligence.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at Municipal Inter College Boys Wazir Bagh and distributed prizes among position holders in midterm examination. He emphasized the collective responsibility government, institutions, parents and students in priortizing education.
He also urged parents to actively participate in their children’s education, ensuring they are well-informed about their progress.
Later, the Mayor inspected ongoing renovation work at school. He directed display of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal portraits in classrooms.
The ceremony honored students who secured first, second and third positions in the midterm examinations from Prep to 11th grade with cash prizes and shields. Principal Khalid Rehman commended the Mayor’s efforts in renovating the school and providing other facilities.
