Mayor urges Ulema to maintain peace during Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday urged Ulema to play a role to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Mayor Sukkur while chairing an interfaith harmony meeting held here urged Ulema of different schools of thought to exercise tolerance and forge harmony by desisting from delivering controversial and provocative speeches to help maintain peace during Muharram.

He asked the religious leaders to keep an eye on anti-social elements and educate people to respect each other'sreligious beliefs. Barrister Arslan said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure the implementation of the codeof conduct issued by the Sindh Government for Muharram-ul-Haram.